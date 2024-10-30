Khndzoresk Kindergarten Receives Complete Renovation

KHNDZORESK, ARMENIA—On October 3, representatives from the local community, lead project sponsor, representatives of The Paros Foundation and officials of the consolidated community of Goris gathered for the re-opening celebration of Khndzoresk Kindergarten. This renovation will now allow the kindergarten to facilitate the early education for up to 100 children from this important border community.

“Today is such an exciting day for everyone here in the village of Khndzoresk, but especially for the children!” Said Peter Abajian, Executive Director of The Paros Foundation. “Having a safe, comfortable and inviting atmosphere in which to begin their early education is absolutely a game changer. With this newly renovated space, the kindergarten will be able to launch another group, providing services for 100 children beginning at the age of two.”

Adrienne, Aram and Brian Krikorian of California generously supported this important project in memory of their mother and father, Lucine and Haig Aram Krikorian. Haig Krikorian’s family roots hail from Khndzoresk, and Adrienne and her parents, visited the village in 2005.

“My father spent the day in the village touring and talking with the children. He was very touched. Completing this renovation in my parent’s memory makes me feel as if we made their wishes complete,” said Adrienne Krikorian.

The kindergarten received a new roof, new staircase, new heating system, new bathrooms and a thorough cosmetic renovation throughout including new flooring, paint and lighting. Focus on Children Now, a trusted and long-time partner organization, generously supplied the new furniture for the kindergarten.

A warm welcome from the children who will be attending the newly renovated Khndzoresk Kindergarten

Prior to the renovation, the kindergarten operated with approximately 50 children in two groups. A leaky roof, lack of proper sanitation and water issues throughout the buildings created poor conditions for both the health of the children and their learning. Now, an additional group of younger children will be added in the coming weeks allowing the population of the kindergarten to increase to 100 children. The renovation also resulted in additional jobs. In addition to the direct benefits to these children, parents will be able to more easily work, knowing their children are being cared for in a safe and inviting environment.

The Paros Foundation was launched in 2006 and has implemented more than $16 million worth of projects in Armenia through its unique model of philanthropy and community partnership. These projects are located throughout the country with focus on Gyumri and in communities along the border with Azerbaijan. Thanks to the “Paros Promise,” all administrative expenses are underwritten, allowing 100% of donor contributions to be allocated in their entirety to the projects.

