Prayer service for peace in Armenia, St Pierre Cathedral

The World Council of Churches (WCC) is inviting all people of good will to join a prayer day for Armenia on 10 November, the day before the opening of the COP29 climate talks in Azerbaijan. The WCC will organize a local prayer service in St Pierre Cathedral, Geneva on 10 November at 5pm CET in collaboration with the Armenian community.

H.H. Catholicos Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, asked for people to join the prayer for Armenian hostages. “We are convinced that such a global prayer held by the World Council of Churches will encourage the participation of Christian communities, diplomatic missions, media representatives, and all relevant international organizations,” said H.H. Catholicos Karekin II. “It is our sincere hope that this spiritual effort will raise global awareness of this ongoing humanitarian crisis and will promote a peace-bearing solution, based on truth and justice.”

Answering this call, the World Council of Churches (WCC) is inviting all people of good will to join a prayer day for Armenia—for peace, for support for refugees, and the release of war hostages—on 10 November, the day before the opening of the COP29 climate talks in Azerbaijan.

The military aggression against the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh in September-October 2020, followed by the ten-month-long total blockade of the Lachin corridor and the forced displacement of around 120,000 Armenians from their ancestral lands in September 2023, remains a critical concern.

COP29 presents a unique opportunity to advocate for the unconditional release of the 23 Armenian hostages, as well as the Azeri political prisoners and journalists detained in Azeri jails.

The WCC will organize a local prayer service in St Pierre Cathedral, Geneva on 10 November at 5pm CET in collaboration with the Armenian community.

Gracious God,

We bring before you today the people of Armenia.

We praise you for all the gifts with whom you have blessed them: the strength of their faith, the beauty of their churches, the inspiration of their liturgies, the extraordinary talents expressed in their arts and culture, the resilience with which they have overcome the challenges in their history.

We bring before you what darkens their lives in these days: the tears of those who have lost their loved ones as victims of military aggression. The uncertainty of those who had to flee from their homes and are now fearing about their future. The destruction of precious holy churches in the war.

You are the light of the world. Send your light into the hearts of all those inflicted and inspire them again and again with your spirit of faith, love and hope.

