Armenia’s Alexandra Grigoryan wins gold at European Junior & U23 Championships

Armenia’s Alexandra Grigoryan has clinched a gold medal at the European Junior and U23 Championships being held in Raszyn, Poland, from October 26 to November 3.

She lifted a total of 200 kg (105-115) to be crowned junior European champion on Sunday.

The Armenian team has now earned two gold and one silver medals at the European Championships.

