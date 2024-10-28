2020 Karabakh war victims honored with minute of silence before ‘1489’ screening at Czech international film festival

The film “1489” by Shoghakat Vardanyan, the award-winning director of many prestigious film festivals, was screened Sunday in the Constellations section of the winning films at the 28th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival in the Czech Republic, reports Orer.eu.

But before the screening of this film, the person in charge of the festival’s programs read the special message sent by Vardanyan, in which she asked to observe a minute of silence in honor of the of the Armenian casualties of the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in 2020. And the hall stood to honor these casualties, which was followed by the screening of the film.

A week ago, “1489” won the Best Documentary award at the renowned DOC LA Los Angeles Documentary Film Festival.

During the 44-day Artsakh war, Shoghakat Vardanyan and his parents searched for her missing brother, Soghomon. She filmed the entire process, and three years of filming were included in this documentary.

On the seventh day of the war, Shoghakat’s brother Soghomon Vardanyan, 21, a university student and musician who was nearing the end of his military service, had disappeared. Shoghakat decided to record her and her parents’ searches for Soghomon and respecting experiences by using her smartphone’s video camera. Six months later, bones were found, but DNA testing had yet to show if they were Solomon’s. They had to wait a year and a half for the DNA result.

“1489” is the body number of an anonymous Armenian missing in action; that was the number that was given to Soghomon Vardanyan.

