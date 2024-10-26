 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Synod on synodality concludes: these are the 11 most rejected proposals

2024-10-26

The Assembly has issued a Final Document consisting of 155 sections that does not constitute ecclesiastical magisterium. By the order of the Pope, it has been published immediately (in Italian and English). There is no plan for a Post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation.

Jorge Enrique Mújica

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 10.26.2024).- The second part of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which focused on synodality (the first part took place in October 2023), concluded in the evening of Saturday, October 26.

Since the Press Office of the Holy See provided the accredited press (including ZENIT) with the voting results for each section of the Final Document, the eleven numbers that received the most rejection were as follows:

***

27: (43 “no”, 312 “yes”) on liturgy and synodality

  1. There is a close link betweensynaxisand synodos, between the Eucharistic assembly  and the synodal assembly. In both cases, albeit in different forms, Jesus’ promise to be present  where two or three are gathered in His name is fulfilled (cf. Mt 18: 20). Synodal assemblies are  events that celebrate the union of Christ with His Church through the action of the Spirit. It is the Spirit who ensures the unity of the ecclesial body of Christ in the Eucharistic assembly as  well as in the synodal assembly. The liturgy is a listening to the Word of God and a response  to His covenantal initiative. Similarly, the synodal assembly is a listening to this same Word,  which resounds as much in the signs of the times as in the hearts of the faithful. The liturgy is  also a response of the assembly that is discerning God’s will in order to put it into practice.  Deepening the link between liturgy and synodality will help all Christian communities, in the  diversity of their cultures and traditions, to adopt celebratory styles that make visible the face  of a synodal Church. To this end, we call for the establishment of a specific Study Group to  which would be entrusted reflection on how to make liturgical celebrations more an expression  of synodality. It could also consider the topic of preaching within liturgical celebrations as well  as the development of catechetical resources on synodality from a mystagogical perspective.

60 (97 “no”, 258 “yes”) about the role of women

  1. By virtue of Baptism, women and men have equal dignity as members of the People  of God. However, women continue to encounter obstacles in obtaining a fuller recognition of  their charisms, vocation and roles in all the various areas of the Church’s life. This is to the  detriment of serving the Church’s shared mission. Scripture attests to the prominent role of  many women in the history of salvation. One woman, Mary Magdalene, was given the first  proclamation of the Resurrection. On the day of Pentecost, Mary, the Mother of God, was  present, accompanied by many other women who had followed the Lord. It is important that  the Scripture passages that relate these stories find adequate space inside liturgical lectionaries.  Crucial turning points in Church history confirm the essential contribution of women moved  by the Spirit. Women make up the majority of churchgoers and are often the first witnesses to  the faith in families. They are active in the life of small Christian communities and parishes.  They run schools, hospitals and shelters. They lead initiatives for reconciliation and promoting  human dignity and social justice. Women contribute to theological research and are present in  positions of responsibility in Church institutions, in diocesan curias and the Roman Curia. There  are women who hold positions of authority and are leaders of their communities.This Assembly  asks for full implementation of all the opportunities already provided for in Canon Law with  regard to the role of women, particularly in those places where they remain under-explored.  There is no reason or impediment that should prevent women from carrying out leadership roles  in the Church: what comes from the Holy Spirit cannot be stopped. Additionally, the question  of women’s access to diaconal ministry remains open. This discernment needs to continue.The  Assembly also asks that more attention be given to the language and images used in preaching,  teaching, catechesis, and the drafting of official Church documents, giving more space to the  contributions of female saints, theologians and mystics.
  2. Papa Francesco in chiusura del Sinodo dei Vescovi - XVII Congregazione Generale

78 (33 “no”, 322 “yes”) on ministry of listening and accompaniment

  1. The synodal process has renewed the awareness that listening is an essential  component of every aspect of the Church’s life: administering sacraments, in particular that of  Reconciliation, catechesis, formation and pastoral accompaniment. In this light,the Assembly  also focused on the proposal to establish a ministry of listening and accompaniment, showing  a variety of perspectives.Some were in favour of this proposal, because this ministry would  represent a prophetic way of emphasising the importance of listening and accompaniment in  the community. Others said that listening and accompaniment are the task of all the baptised,  without there being the need for a specific ministry. Others still underlined the need for further  study, for example, of the relationship between this ministry of listening and accompaniment  and spiritual accompaniment, pastoral counselling, and the celebration of the Sacrament of  Reconciliation. It was also proposed that a possible ‘ministry of listening and accompaniment’ should be particularly aimed at welcoming those who are on the margins of the Church community, those who return after having drifted away and those who are searching for the  truth and wish to be helped to meet the Lord. Therefore, in this regard, discernment should  continue. The local contexts where this need is more strongly felt can try to explore possible  approaches upon which to base a discernment.

92 (39 “no”, 316 “yes”) on bishop’s advisory and deliberative vote

  1. In a synodal Church, the authority of the Bishop, of the Episcopal College and of the  Bishop of Rome in regard to decision-taking is inviolable as it is grounded in the hierarchical  structure of the Church established by Christ; it both serves unity and legitimate diversity (cf.  13). Such an exercise of authority, however, is not without limits: it may not ignore a direction  which emerges through proper discernment within a consultative process, especially if this is  done by participatory bodies.It is not appropriate to set the consultative and deliberative  elements involved in reaching a decision in opposition to each other: in the Church, the  deliberative element is undertaken with the help of all, and never without those whose pastoral  governance allows them to take a decision by virtue of their office. For this reason, the recurring  formula in the Code of Canon Law, “merely consultative vote” (tantum consultivum) should be  reviewed to eliminate the possibility of ambiguity. It, therefore, seems appropriate to carry out  a revision of Canon Law from a synodal perspective, clarifying the distinction and relation  between consultation and deliberation and shedding light on the responsibilities of those who  play different roles in the decision-making process.

124 (32 “no”, 323 “yes”) on “differences in pace” in each local church

  1. The guiding principle of the relationship among churches is the perspective of  communion through the sharing of gifts. This combines attention to the bonds that form the  unity of the whole Church with the recognition and appreciation of the particularity of the  context of each local Church, along with its history and tradition. A synodal style allows local  Churches to move at different paces. Differences in pace can be valued as an expression of  legitimate diversity and as an opportunity for sharing gifts and mutual enrichment.This  common horizon requires discerning, identifying and promoting concrete practices which allow  us to be a synodal Church on mission.
  2. Partecipanti al Sinodo durante la chiusura dei lavori

125 (45 “no”, 310 “yes”) on Bishops’ Conferences

  1. Episcopal Conferences express and implement the collegiality of the Bishops in  order to foster communion between Churches and respond more effectively to the needs of  pastoral life. They are a fundamental tool for creating bonds, sharing experiences and good  practice among the Churches, and for adapting Christian life and the expression of faith to  different cultures. With the involvement of the entire People of God, they also play an important  role in the development of synodality. Based on the outcomes of the synodal process, we  propose the following:

a) to gather the fruits of deliberations on the theological and juridical statute of Episcopal  Conferences.

b) to specify precisely the domain of the doctrinal and disciplinary competence of Episcopal  Conferences. Without compromising the authority of the Bishop within the Church  entrusted to him or putting at risk either the unity or the catholicity of the Church, the collegial exercise of such competence can further the authentic teaching of the one faith  in an appropriate and enculturated way within different contexts in addition to identifying  fitting liturgical, catechetical, disciplinary, pastoral theology and spiritual expression (cf.  AG 22).

c) a process of assessment of the experience of the concrete functioning of Episcopal  Conferences, of the relations among the bishops and with the Holy See so as to identify  the particular reforms needed. The visitsad limina Apostolorumcan provide appropriate  occasions for this;

d) ensuring that all dioceses are part of an ecclesiastical province and to an Episcopal  Conference;

e) specifying that decisions made by an Episcopal Conference impose an ecclesial  obligation on each Bishop who participated in the decision in relation to his own diocese;

126 (32 “no”, 323 “yes”) on Continental Ecclesial Assemblies

  1. In the synodal process, the seven continental ecclesial assemblies that took place at  the beginning of 2023 are both a relevant innovation and a legacy that we must treasure. They  are an effective way of implementing conciliar teaching on the value of “each great socio cultural region” in pursuit of “a more profound adaptation in the entire area of Christian life”  (AG 22). In order to enable them to more fully contribute to the development of a synodal Church,it will be necessary to clarify the theological and canonical status of ecclesial  assemblies, as well as that of the continental groupings of Episcopal Conferences. In particular,  it is the responsibility of the Presidents of these groupings to encourage and sustain the  continued development of this process.

129 (38 “no”, 317 yes) on particular Councils

  1. To realise a “sound decentralisation” (EG 16) and an effective inculturation of faith, it is necessary not only to recognise the role of Episcopal Conferences, but also to reevaluate the institution of particular councils, both provincial and plenary. The periodic celebration of  these councils has been an obligation for much of the Church’s history and is currently provided  for in the canon law of the Latin Church (cf. CIC can. 439-446). They should be convened  periodically.The procedure for the recognition of the conclusions of particular councils by the  Holy See (recognitio) should be reformed to encourage their timely publication by specifying  precise deadlines or, in cases of purely pastoral or disciplinary matters (not directly concerning  issues of faith, morals, or sacramental discipline), by introducing a legal presumption equivalent  to tacit consent.
  2. L'intervento conclusivo al Sinodo di Sua Beatitudine Rev.ma Ibrahim Isaac Sedrak, Patriarca di Alessandria dei Copti

133 (37 “no”, 318 “yes”) on the creation of a Council of Patriarchs, Major Archbishops and Eastern Metropolitans

  1. In order to further these relations,the Synodal Assembly proposes to establish a  Council of Patriarchs, Major Archbishops and Metropolitans of the Eastern Catholic Churches  presided over by the Pope, which would be an expression of synodality and an instrument for  promoting communion.The Council would also serve as a means of sharing liturgical,  theological, canonical and spiritual patrimony. The migration of many of the Eastern faithful  into regions of the Latin Rite risks compromising their identity. Instruments and norms need to  be evolved to strengthen as much as possible collaboration between the Latin Church and the  Eastern Catholic Churches to address this situation. The Synodal Assembly recommends  sincere dialogue and fraternal collaboration between Latin and Eastern Bishops, to ensure better  pastoral care for the Eastern Faithful who lack priests of their own rite and to guarantee, with  the appropriate autonomy, the involvement of Eastern Bishops in Episcopal Conferences.

136 (37 “no”, 318 “yes”) on the Synod of Bishops

  1. The Synod of Bishops emerges as one of the most evident places where synodality  and collegiality are to be practised. The Synod was established by Saint Paul VI as an assembly  of Bishops convoked to support the Roman Pontiff in his concern for the whole Church. Today,  transformed into a phased process by the Apostolic ConstitutionEpiscopalis Communio, it fosters essential relationships between the People of God, the College of Bishops and the Pope.  The entire holy People of God, the Bishops to whom portions of the People of God are entrusted, and the Bishop of Rome participate fully in the synodal process, each according to their proper  function. This participation is made manifest in the varied composition of the Synodal  Assembly gathered around the Pope, which reflects the catholicity of the Church. In particular,  as Pope Francis explained, the composition of this XVI Ordinary General Assembly is “more  than a contingent fact. It expresses a way of exercising the episcopal ministry that is consistent  with the living Tradition of the Churches and with the teaching of Vatican II” (Intervention at  the First General Congregation of the Second Session of the XVI General Ordinary Assembly  of the Synod of Bishops, October 2, 2024). The Synod of Bishops, preserving its episcopal  nature, has seen and will be able to see in the future in the participation of other members of  the People of God “the shape that episcopal authority is called to take in a Church that is aware  of being constitutively relational and, because of this, synodal” (ibid) for mission. In deepening  the identity of the Synod of Bishop, what is essential is that the relationship between the  involvement of all, (the holy People of God), the ministry of some (the College of Bishops) and  the presidency of one (the successor of Peter) appears and is concretely realised throughout the  synodal process and in the Assemblies.  

148 (40 “no”, 315 “yes”) on candidates to the priesthood configured in synodal style

  1. Throughout the synodal process,a widely expressed request was that discernment  and formation of candidates for ordained ministry be undertaken in a synodal way.There should  be a significant presence of women, an immersion in the daily life of communities, and  formation to enable collaboration with everyone in the Church and in how to practise ecclesial  discernment. This implies a courageous investment of energy in the preparation of formators.  The Assembly calls for a revision of the Ratio Fundamentalis Institutionis Sacerdotalis in order  to incorporate the requests made by the Synod. They should be translated in precise guidelines  for a formation to synodality. Formation pathways should awaken in candidates their passion  for the mission to all peoples (ad gentes). Formation of Bishops is just as necessary so that they  may better assume their mission of bringing together in unity the gifts of the Spirit and exercise  in a synodal manner the authority conferred on them. The synodal way of formation implies  that the ecumenical dimension is present in all aspects of the paths towards ordained ministries.

