Armenian wrestler beats Azeri, Turkish rivals at U23 World Championships

Armenian freestyle wrestler Manvel Khndzrtsyan (57 kg) on Saturday outcompeted his Azerbaijani and Turkish opponents to advance to the quarterfinals of the U23 World Championships.

The World Championships are being held in Albania, Tirana, on October 21-27.

