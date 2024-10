Armenian church commemorates Twelve Holy Teachers

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Saturday commemorates the Twelve Holy Teachers (Doctors) of the Church, namely Hierotheus of Athens, Dionysius the Areopagite, Sylvester of Rome, Athanasius of Alexandria, Cyril of Jerusalem, Ephrem the Syrian, Basil of Caesarea, Gregory of Nyssa, Gregory the Theologian, Epiphanius of Cyprus, John Chrysostom and Cyril of Alexandria.

