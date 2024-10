Thieves break into church in Armenia, steal donations

Unknown thieves broke into Holy Mother of God, the main church of Armenia’s Akhtala Monastery, last night, stealing church donations, crosses and chests.

They also damaged its candle shop window, taking around 51,000 drams.

Investigative Committee spokesperson Gor Abrahamyan told Panorama.am that a criminal case had been launched into the incident.

A preliminary probe is underway.

