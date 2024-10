Armenian, Turkish wrestlers brawl at World Championships

A brawl broke out between Armenian freestyle wrestler Lyova Gevorgyan and his Turkish opponent Hakan Buyukcengiz at the U23 World Championships qualifiers in Tirana, Albania.

Gevorgyan was leading 1-0 before the fight. A social media video shows that Buyukcengiz was the first to hit the Armenian wrestler.

Both athletes were disqualified.

