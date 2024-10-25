Ancient Armenian manuscripts in Netherlands to be digitized

All the ancient Armenian manuscripts and books stored in the archives of the Leiden University Libraries (UBL) in the Netherlands will be digitized, the Dutch Journal reports.

One of these most valuable examples which will be digitized in the near future will be the first printed Bible in Armenian, which ended up in Amsterdam in 1666 at the initiative of Reverend Voskan Yerevantsi.

The UBL was founded in 1575 and played a significant role in the development of world culture; and today it houses the largest collection of books in Europe.

