Armenia’s Syuzanna Melkonyan wins international song contest in Kazakhstan

Armenia’s Syuzanna Melkonyan has shined at the Voice of Turan international song contest held in Turkestan, Kazakhstan, winning the first prize.

“Armenia won the Voice of Turan international song contest,” the singer wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

The competition, held for the fifth time, brought together artists aged 18-35 from Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tatarstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belarus, Cyprus, Turkey, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Indonesia, Spain, Cuba, Venezuela and other countries.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/10/23/Syuzanna-Melkonyan/3068926