Refugee status of former Karabakh residents in Armenia extended by one year, until December 31, 2025

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the Armenian government decided to extend the status of former Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents granted temporary protection in Armenia for another year, until December 31, 2025—and with the possibility of its extension.

In addition, they will be given the opportunity to enter Armenia with an Armenian passport with code 070 if they are outside Armenia.

In the explanation of this decision, it is noted that according to the current Armenian legislation, the period of issuing the certificate of temporary protection (refugee) is set for one year, with the possibility of its extension.

Currently, the Armenian passports with the code 070 and the refugee certificate are valid when leaving and entering Armenia only if they are used together.

According to the draft, the passport with the code 070 and the refugee certificate are valid when leaving Armenia only if they are used together.

Taking into account the fact that the issuing of this certificate is still relevant and the acceptance of applications for receiving this certificate is still ongoing, this decision provides for the extension of the refugee status for another year, until December 31, 2025, with the possibility of its extension.

https://news.am/eng/news/847697.html#google_vignette