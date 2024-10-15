Unveiling of the statue of the Ecumenical Patriarch in the heart of the Holy Diocese of Chora

A sculpture that will evoke memories of the Apostolic visit to Australia by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew—known for his simplicity, warmth, and approachability—will henceforth stand as a landmark in the heart of the Holy Diocese of Chora, at the premises of the Holy Monastery of Panagia “Axion Esti” in Northcote, Melbourne.

Archbishop Makarios of Australia eloquently described the rationale behind the creation of this humble monument during the unveiling ceremony, which took place on Tuesday, October 15, in the presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. As the Archbishop explained, they wished for the memories of the historic Patriarchal visit to have a permanent reference point, a symbol that would forever bear witness to both current and future generations that the Patriarch of the Nation visited our land and blessed the people of our Archdiocese. “We believe that art possesses a unique power: to transcend what is seen and heard, to speak to us even when words fall silent, to activate the eyes of our soul to perceive what the physical eyes struggle to see. For this reason, with trust in the revelatory power of art, we decided to dedicate a sculpture to the blessed visit of our Patriarch, hoping it will make his presence eternally and experientially felt among us.”

The statue depicts the Ecumenical Patriarch seated in a natural, unpretentious pose, with his hands resting gently on his knees, holding a book inscribed in Greek and English with the words “The Constitution of the Church.” His face exudes peace and tranquility. The posture of his body radiates an effortless familiarity, while the overall expression renders him approachable, as if inviting passersby to pause, sit, and find rest beside him. “I believe that the overall impression of the statue conveys a sense of simplicity and humility, qualities that, by common acknowledgment, adorn the personality of our Ecumenical Patriarch and make him so accessible and beloved by his spiritual children and all those who have the fortune to know him personally,” Archbishop Makarios noted while describing the piece. “This simple, approachable, and affectionate Patriarch, as we have experienced him during these days here in Australia,” he emphasized, “is the one we wish to preserve in our memory and introduce to the newer and future generations. And it is no coincidence that this statue, which captures the revered figure of our Patriarch, is, I would say, so human—it has not been placed on a pedestal; there is no need to look up to see it. The Patriarch is among us, which is why his statue will stand prominently in the “heart” of the Cultural Center of the Diocese of Chora, in a place envisioned to become the focal point of the social and cultural life of our community, especially for our youth, both in the near and distant future.”

In conclusion, the Archbishop expressed heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Sam Jinks, the sculptor of the statue, and addressed the Ecumenical Patriarch with great emotion: “As you understand, Your All-Holiness, we need your presence constantly and unceasingly; we need the warmth and tenderness that you exude. We need to feel you close to us, but above all, we need to ensure that this same sense will touch the hearts of our children and all future generations. It is our hope that this humble work will serve that sacred expectation, inspiring our young people through your venerable image, so they may face the challenges ahead of our local Church with the best possible spirit.”

The unveiling ceremony was attended by the host, Bishop Evmenios of Chora, along with members of the Patriarchal entourage: Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos, Metropolitan Philotheos of Thessaloniki, Grand Archimandrite Gregory, and Grand Ecclesiarch Aetios, Director of the Patriarchal Office, Patriarchal Deacon Eulogios, Codicographer of the Holy and Sacred Synod, Sister Iakovi, Abbess of the Holy Hesychast Monastery of the Forerunner in Akritochori, Archon Didaskalos of the Nation Konstantinos Delikostantis, Director of the First Patriarchal Office, and Archon Didaskalos of the Church Theodoros Yiangos, Professor of the Theological School of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Mr. Nikolaos-Georgios Papachristou, Director of the Patriarchal Press and Communication Office, Mr. Themistoklis Karanikolas, from the Patriarchal staff, as well as His Beatitude Mar Awa, the Catholic Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, Metropolitans Ezekiel of Dervis and Seraphim of Sebastia, Bishops of the Holy Archdiocese of Australia, the Ambassador of Greece to Australia, Mr. Stavros Venizelos, the High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Antonios Sammoutis, the Consuls General of Greece in Melbourne, Mr. Emmanouil Kakavelakis, and in Adelaide, Ms. Alexandra Theodoropoulou, Greek-Australian Federal Member of Parliament, Ms. Maria Vamvakinou, and the parents of the Archbishop of Australia, Emmanouil and Fotini Griniezakis.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

