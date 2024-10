SKY express to start operating flights between Athens, Yerevan

Starting from November 6, Greek airline SKY express will start conducting flights on the route Athens-Yerevan-Athens.

These flights will be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, the Armenia International Airports CJSC informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

For the availability of respective airline tickets, their acquisition and other details, please, visit the SKY express webpage ( www.skyexpress.com ) or contact the local travel agencies.

