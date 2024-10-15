Liberation And Revolution By Dr. Gerard J. Libaridian – A Worldwide Book Launch , 26 Oct 2024

LONDON — The Gomidas Institute is pleased to announce the book launch of Dr. Gerard J. Libaridian’s latest work, “Liberation and Revolution: Critical Essays in Modern Armenian Studies” (Gomidas Institute, 2024).

The launch will take place by zoom on 26 October 2024.

Dr. Libaridian is a leading political activist, former Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, and former director of the Armenian Studies Program at the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor).

His new work consists of 12 essays on modern Armenian history, problems of writing that history, and how it is used and abused. These essays were written over 45 years and have been reproduced without any changes.

They were selected for this volume because of their relevance today, leaving out many important pieces that have already been published or could not be accommodated in this volume. Six of the essays appear here for the first time. This book is a milestone in modern Armenian historiography and a critical reader for those interested in history.

The book launch will include a presentation by Dr. Libaridian followed by discussion and comments by Ara Sarafian (Gomidas Institute) and Dr. Richard Antaramian (USC).

ZOOM LAUNCH: 26 OCTOBER 2024: 9:00 PM Yerevan; 7:00 PM ‘Europe’; 6:00 PM

UK; 1:00 PM USA East Coast; 10:00 AM USA West Coast.

REGISTRATION LINK: www.gomidas.org/events

BIBLIOGRAPHIC DETAILS: G. J. Libaridian, Liberation and Revolution:

Critical Esays in Modern Armenian History (London: Gomidas Institute,

2024), ISBN 9781909382794, x+244 pp, US$35.00/UK£30.00. To order,

contact books@gomidas.org

BOOK CONTENTS:

1. “Nation” and “Fatherland” in nineteenth Century Western Armenian

Political Thought, 1983.

2. Soviet Armenia, 1979.

3. Armenian Earthquakes and Soviet Tremors, 1989.

4. Mgrdich Khrimian: Revolutionary Traditionalist, or Conservative

Revolutionary?

5. Ideology and Reality: Hnchakian Paradoxes at Birth.

6. What was Revolutionary about Armenian Revolutionary Parties in the

Ottoman Empire?

7. Church and Political Parties in Armenian History.

8. The Past as a Prison, the Past as a Different Future, 2005.

9. Historical Agency and Eternal Victimhood: Do Armenia and Armenians

Matter in History?

10. The “Garbage Bin” Approach to History and its Discontents, 2018.

11. How to Write the History of the Third Republic, or How not to Write

It, 2015.

12. From Historian to Diplomat: The Writing of History Before and After

Participating in its Making, 2011/2021.

https://massispost.com/2024/10/liberation-and-revolution-by-dr-gerard-j-libaridian-a-worldwide-book-launch-26-oct-2024/