Pashinyan: Azerbaijan wants to use Armenia’s roads but keep country blockaded

Azerbaijan wants to use roads in Armenia, at the same time keeping the country blockaded, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

“Azerbaijan wants Armenia’s roads to be usable for it with Armenia remaining blockaded,” he told a conference on the Armenian government’s Crossroads of Peace project on Saturday.

Pashinyan underlined that Azerbaijan is concerned about the Crossroads of Peace project because it could bring tens of billions in benefits to Armenia.

He said this could potentially cause Azerbaijan two concerns.

“First, if Azerbaijan genuinely believes that that in the strategic prospect Armenia has aggressive plans against Azerbaijan, it could create a perception that these tens of billions of dollars could be used against Azerbaijan. On the opposite, if Azerbaijan has aggressive intentions towards Armenia, this project may disturb Azerbaijan that these tens of billions of dollars could be used to enhance Armenia’s defense capabilities, and Azerbaijan could have problems in implementing its aggressive plans against Armenia,” Pashinyan explained.

He reiterated that Armenia “has no aggressive intentions towards Azerbaian or any of its neighbors.”

“We recognize the territorial integrity of all our neighbors,” Pashinyan underscored.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/10/12/Pashinyan-roads/3064480