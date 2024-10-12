Crossroads of Peace project gaining global significance, Pashinyan says

The Armenian government’s Crossroads of Peace project is gaining global significance, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

“The global changes give global significance to the Crossroads of Peace project,” he told the conference “Crossroads of Peace: Combining Security and Democracy” on Saturday.

“Goods worth hundreds of billions of dollars are now searching for new ways to the West. That’s why the Crossroads of Peace project has been gaining global significance with time,” Pashinyan stated.

The premier underscored that over 70 percent of Armenia’s borders is not used for the flow of those goods.

“The meaning of the Crossroads of Peace project is for Armenia to have its contribution to servicing that huge economic flows. The main idea of the project is for Armenia to offer its services for the movements of goods and rendering of services from East to West, West to East, South to North and North to South,” Pashinyan said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/10/12/Crossroads-of-Peace-project/3064469