Archaeologists Discover Oldest Known Christian Church In Armenia

Archaeologists from the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia and the University of Münster have discovered the remains of a previously unknown early Christian church in the ancient city of Artaxata, near the modern city of Artashat, reports My Science.

The discovery consists of an octagonal structure with cruciform extensions. The team excavated parts of the church and conducted geophysical studies to analyze its features.

“The 4th-century building is the oldest archaeologically documented church in the country—sensational evidence for early Christianity in Armenia,” said Professor Achim Lichtenberger of the University of Münster.

“Octagonal churches were unknown here until now, but we are very familiar with them from the Eastern Mediterranean region, where they first appeared in the 4th century AD,” added Dr. Mkrtich H. Zardaryan of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia.

The structure typologically resembles early Christian memorial buildings. In the cross-shaped extensions, the researchers discovered wooden platform remains, which were radiocarbon dated to the mid-4th century AD. The octagonal building, approximately 30 meters in diameter, features a simple mortar floor and terracotta tiles. Marble fragments suggest the church was lavishly decorated, with the material imported from the Mediterranean.

The German-Armenian team has been working in Armenia since September. They plan to continue their excavations, aiming to uncover more details, including the identity of the church’s dedication.

Background:

According to tradition, Gregory the Illuminator converted the Armenian King Tiridates III to Christianity in Artaxata in 301 AD, making Armenia the first Christian state in the world. The medieval monastery of Khor Virap, located near the newly discovered church, stands as a reminder of this heritage. Artaxata, which is located near the modern city of Artashat in Armenia’s Ararat Province, served as the capital of the Kingdom of Armenia under the Artaxiad and Arsacid dynasties. It developed into a major metropolis during the Hellenistic period, remaining the capital for nearly six centuries.

The Armenian-German research team has been exploring the Hellenistic metropolis of Artaxata in the Ararat Plain since 2018. The excavation project on the ancient city’s settlement archaeology is funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG) and the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia.

https://zartonkmedia.com/2024/10/11/archaeologists-discover-oldest-known-christian-church-in-armenia/