Businessman and benefactor Mikayel Vardanyan was awarded the title of Honorary citizen of Masis community

Taking into consideration the significant contribution to the development of Masis community, activities aimed for the welfare and development of the community, as well as respect and high reputation among the population, by the unanimous decision of Ararat Marz Council of Elders, the owner of “Grand Holding”, businessman and benefactor Mikael Vardanyan was awarded the title of “Honorary Citizen of Masis community”.



Mikael Vardanyan implemented a number of patriotic and vitally important charitable programs in Masis, that have great exclusivity in the development of the community.



In particular, with the participation of the benefactor, the St. Thaddeus church was built in Masis, and now Mikael Vardanyan is financing the construction of the rectory building.



With the financial support of the benefactor the Masis municipality neighborhood park was totally renovated, the Hrant Vardanyan street was fully reconstructed and the lighting network was installed.

Thanks to the benefactor’s financing, the problem of garbage collection in Masis has been completely solved.



Mikayel Vardanyan manages the 3 largest companies in Masis: “International Masis Tabak”, “Masis Tobacco” and “Grand Master”, which have totally about 3500 employees, mostly the residents of Masis.





