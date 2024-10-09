‘The Chosen’s’ Elizabeth Tabish Stars in Film Based on True Story about Armenian Refugee Family

“Between Borders” Set to Release in Theaters Nationwide Through Fathom Events on January 26, 2025

LOS ANGELES – Pinnacle Peak and StoryLight Productions announced the film “Between Borders,” starring “The Chosen’s” Elizabeth Tabish and “Black Adam” star Patrick Sabongui, will release on January 26, 2025 through Fathom Events in theaters nationwide.

“Between Borders” shares the true journey of an Armenian refugee family escaping persecution and racial discrimination in Azerbaijan and Russia, who are desperately seeking asylum in the United States.

The Armenian Film Society hosted the festival premiere of “Between Borders” at the 2024 Armenian Film Festival, where Armenians in Los Angeles got a first-look at the indie drama.

Based on real events that took place in the late 1980s during the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which amassed hundreds of thousands of refugees, “Between Borders” follows the perilous journey of Violetta (Tabish) and Ivan Petrosyan (Sabongui), and their two young daughters, and the challenges they face in their search for a place to call home, and aims to capture the desperation and resilience at the heart of the refugee experience.

“If there ever was a film for Armenians everywhere to rally behind, this is that film,” said Armen Karaoghlanian, Founder & CEO, Armenian Film Society. “’Between Borders’ is a film that explores the strength of family, the power of faith, and the journey of overcoming life’s challenges with your loved ones by your side.”

“This is a film that will resonate with Armenians around the world, as well as anyone who has ever chased a dream,” he added.

“Between Borders” was co-written and directed by Mark Freiburger (“Dog Days of Summer,” “The Trial”), and also features Elizabeth Mitchell (“Lost,” “Sound of Hope”), Michael Paul Chan (“Major Crimes”), Stelio Savante (“Nefarious,” “Ugly Betty”), and Ana Ularu (“Emerald City”).

“‘Between Borders’ is not only about the Armenian experience, but that of the modern-day refugee as well. This film tells a story of hope, of perseverance, and the belief that our greatest days are still ahead.” said Freiburger. “Making this film has been a powerful experience that I will never forget.”

In a crumbling Soviet Union, the Petrosyan family finds themselves as outcasts—wherever they go. Their Armenian heritage marks them for discrimination, first in their home country of Azerbaijan and then in Russia. After finding their eternal hope through a church planted by American missionaries, the hostility of everyday life pushes them to seek refuge in the United States. In the shadow of exile, hope became their home. Based on a riveting true story of faith and hope set amidst great oppression, “Between Borders” is only in theaters January 26 to 28, 2025.

“Between Borders” was filmed earlier this year in and around Bucharest, Romania. The film was written by Adam Sjoberg, Isaac Norris, and Mark Freiburger, and produced by Isaac Norris, Jude S. Walko (“Rumors of War”), Mark Freiburger and Ken Carpenter (“Finding You,” “The Shift”). Rogier Stoffers (“Redeeming Love,” “School of Rock”) was Director of Photography.

“We’re not just telling a story; we’re bringing to life the incredible journey of a family that represents hope, strength and the power of faith,” said producer Isaac Norris. “The Petrosyans’ resilience and grace throughout their harrowing journey challenges us all. Their faith shines in circumstances that many of us will never understand.”

