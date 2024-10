Plácido Domingo performs ‘Erebuni-Yerevan’ with soprano Juliana Grigoryan

Opera legend Plácido Domingo shared the stage with the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Eduard Topchjan as part of the 16th Yerevan International Music Festival.

He was joined by Operalia 2022 first prize winner Juliana Grigoryan for the concert at Yerevan’s Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall on Tuesday.

They performed popular Armenian song Erebuni-Yerevan.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/10/09/Placido-Domingo/3062990