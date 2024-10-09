AUA Receives $1.8 Million USAID/ASHA Grant to Establish an Advanced Biology, Life and Environmental Sciences Lab

YEREVAN – The American University of Armenia (AUA) is pleased to announce receipt of the notification of a $1.8 million grant award from the American Schools and Hospitals Abroad (ASHA), U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The grant is for the establishment of the AUA Advanced Biology, Life and Environmental Sciences Lab (ABLE Lab). This addition will develop a research-oriented educational culture at the intersection of life and environmental sciences, further strengthening the University’s existing capacity in data and computer sciences.

“This is the largest single USAID/ASHA grant we have received in the history of the University. We are truly honored by USAID/ASHA’s trust in our University’s mission and confidence in our institutional capacity to manage major grants effectively and efficiently. This certainly motivates us to continue expanding our academic offerings and amplifying our impact across Armenia,” said AUA President Dr. Bruce Boghosian.

The USAID/ASHA-supported ABLE Lab will serve as an example of an ecosystem integrating education and scientific research. The funding from USAID/ASHA, supplemented by AUA’s own resources, will facilitate the creation of a dedicated laboratory, the procurement of cutting-edge equipment, and the establishment of a research environment compliant with United States bioethical and regulatory standards.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant, which marks a pivotal moment for our academic community. The ABLE Lab will not only enhance our capacity for frontline research, but also foster collaboration among students, faculty, and international scholars; it will function as one very significant stepping stone toward AUA’s next chapter. In its capacity to help us integrate advanced technologies and methodologies, the Lab will facilitate the process of addressing critical challenges in life and environmental sciences. This initiative reflects our commitment to promoting innovation and excellence in education, and we look forward to the transformative impact it will have on our students and the wider community in Armenia,” assured AUA Provost Dr. Alina Gharabegian.

The Lab will support multiple advanced hands-on courses and serve as a collaborative space for students, faculty, and other researchers to work together on a variety of interdisciplinary projects. It will provide a broad range of expertise and services to stimulate engagement in scientific research and discovery, including training in super-resolution microscopy and other advanced bioimaging techniques, as well as assistance with proper data acquisition, analysis, and publication of findings. Faculty responsible for the ABLE Lab affirm that this initiative will grow the skills and tools necessary for researchers to address sustainability challenges in both natural and human-made environments as well as support biotechnology-driven startups. The full operation of the ABLE Lab will thus create opportunities for increased participation in joint projects with U.S. scholars and institutions, while growing the knowledge and tools for working in multidisciplinary, multicultural settings to address environmental challenges, such as climate change, on national, regional, and global scales.

https://massispost.com/2024/10/aua-receives-1-8-million-usaid-asha-grant-to-establish-an-advanced-biology-life-and-environmental-sciences-lab/