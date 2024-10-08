Political analyst: Everything you need to know about Pashinyan’s ‘brilliant’ diplomacy

Political analyst Suren Surenyants has reacted to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh’s statement that the Alma-Ata Declaration has nothing to do with the borders of the CIS member states and their territories.

“Apparently, Hajizadeh refers to Armenia’s territorial claims with regard to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, but he clearly disparages the Alma-Ata Declaration, paving the way for Azerbaijan’s demands,” Surenyants wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

“He makes it clear that this is just a declaration without cartography or parameters. I’ve repeatedly warned about it.

“The Armenian authorities ignored this argument, and now Baku makes a statement shattering all the “strong” arguments of the Pashinyan government.

“For months, Pashinyan has been touting the Alma-Ata Declaration as a great diplomatic achievement guaranteeing Armenia’s territorial integrity, using it to justify Artsakh’s surrender. Now it turns out that Artsakh was sacrificed, while Armenia received nothing in return. This is all you need to know about Pashinyan’s “brilliant” diplomacy,” the analyst stated.

