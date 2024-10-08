More Than 4,000 Attend Armenian American Museum Festival

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California on October 6 celebrated a successful inaugural Armenian American Museum Festival. Held outdoors at the Glendale Central Library, the admission-free festival attracted more than 4,000 attendees who enjoyed a vibrant day of live entertainment, family-friendly games, cultural experiences, and local cuisine as the museum project continues to near its completion.

The festival featured an exciting lineup of live-stage performances, with celebrated Armenian artists captivating the crowd. Talented musicians including Tigran Asatryan, Maxim Panossian, Hovhannes Shahbazyan, Joseph Krikorian, Mister X, Eva Kans, and Darren Chillin delivered electrifying performances of their popular hits. The stage also featured lively sets from DJ Alex, DJ Haibert, and DJ Apo, who kept the energy high with an eclectic mix of traditional Armenian tunes and contemporary hits spanning multiple genres. As the music filled the air, guests were inspired to rise from their seats and join in the dancing, transforming the festival into a lively and spirited celebration enjoyed by all.

Armenian American Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian delivering remarks

During the event, Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian took the stage to address the audience, expressing gratitude to the community for their ongoing support of the museum’s mission. “This festival is a celebration of our community,” said Karapetian. “We are excited to be one step closer to opening the doors of the Armenian American Museum and providing a space for future generations to explore their history and make multicultural connections.”

Board of Trustees Co-Chair, Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, representing the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, expressed his appreciation for the community and the importance of coming together for an inclusive and meaningful project.

Armenian American Museum Board of Trustees Co-Chair, Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian delivering remarks

As part of this effort to create a lasting cultural landmark, the Armenian American Museum is working closely with the City of Glendale and the City’s Public Works Engineering Department on the expansion of Glendale Central Park, which will feature a new central lawn, outdoor amphitheater, and children’s park to serve museum patrons and the general public.

Mayor Elen Asatryan delivered remarks reaffirming the City of Glendale’s long-standing partnership with the museum and the city’s dedication to seeing the project through to completion, noting the importance of such an institution in fostering education, unity, and cultural pride for generations to come.

Glendale Mayor Elen Asatryan delivering remarks

The Museum Festival Kids Zone, sponsored by LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, was a particular hit with younger guests. Attendees enjoyed a selection of classic carnival games courtesy of Zebra Entertainment such as Milk Bottle Knockdown, Wood Ring Toss, and Cornhole, alongside oversized favorites like Giant Jenga and Giant Connect Four. Guests also enjoyed beautiful face paints by Marbled Palette, arts & crafts by Lilit’s Art House, and made their own slime and played with giant bubbles courtesy of Kids Characters.

Festival-goers were also treated to a diverse lineup of food trucks and local vendors, offering a delicious variety of meals and desserts from local eateries, including Andy’s Bakery and Grill, Dream Donut, Fabulatte Coffee, Less Mess Burger, Shawarma Time, Speedy Hot Dog, Tamara Ice Cream, and Viva Taco Azteca.

The Glendale City Fire Department was a highlight of the festival, offering exciting photo opportunities with their fire trucks. Their presence created a fun and engaging way for the community, especially local youth, to connect with firefighters and learn more about their work.

Similarly, the Glendale City Police Department captivated attendees with their police motorcycles and trucks, while promoting safety and building trust.

The Museum Festival featured several organizations that hosted booths, supporting the museum while showcasing their goods and services. These included Armenian Eye Care Services, Avetisyan Artisan Soaps, Brick and Mortar Real Estate, Buy Armenian, Forest Lawn, City of Glendale Public Works Department, Glendale Office of Sustainability, New York Life, and Zar Med Spa.

The success of the festival is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Museum Festival Committee members, Young Leaders Council, and volunteers, whose collaborative efforts ensured a memorable event for all attendees.

Major sponsors of the festival include PNG Builders, Massis Kabob, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and Isaac and Frieda Vartanian, whose generous contributions helped make the event a resounding success. Major supporters include the Adult Recreation Center, City of Glendale, Glendale Central Library, Athens Services, Bank of America, and Jons Fresh Marketplace.

The highly anticipated cultural and educational center is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The first phase of construction, featuring the museum parking garage and building foundation, has been completed. The second phase, featuring the two-level museum building superstructure, is currently underway.

The museum’s mission is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.

https://asbarez.com/armenian-american-museum-festival-attracts-more-than-4000-guests-for-a-vibrant-celebration/?fbclid=IwY2xjawFzHu9leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHc86ozvlCRdtIX-zlRkpd96NrYYpr1gj1kYS38XGblC6WMCp21ZTyNfECg_aem_EGkTXNM_xvxF9KaunFjt-w