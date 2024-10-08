Armenian Genocide Memorial to remain open to visitors during renovations

Renovation work has commenced at the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex (Tsitsernakaberd).

Approximately 743 million drams have been allocated from the state budget for the renovations.

The first stage is expected to be completed before the commemorations of the 110th genocide anniversary in April 2025.

The memorial and museum will remain open to visitors and official delegations during the renovations.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/10/08/Armenian-Genocide-Memorial/3062595