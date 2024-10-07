“Through UWC Dilijan, knowledge about Armenia has spread throughout the world:” Dana Mashoian Walrath

“Armenia is a country without oil, but it is a country with water and smart people, and it has always ascended to high positions through its education. This ‘International Baccalaureate’ program first of all gives Armenian students and students from Artsakh the opportunity to study in the same classroom with students from different corners of the world; it offers them the opportunity to go out and share their story with the world. At the same time, however, it grants their classmates, who hail from different countries around the world, the same opportunity to share their own history and to adopt a common approach to making this world a more just one.” This is how the mission of United World College (UWC) Dilijan was presented by Dana Mashoian Walrath, an American writer, artist, and anthropologist with Armenian roots, during UWC Dilijan’s tenth anniversary celebration.

She believes that UWC Dilijan has made great changes within Armenia throughout its ten years in operation while also spreading a great deal of knowledge about Armenia throughout the world.

Dana Mashoian Walrath considers the illegal imprisonment of Ruben Vardanyan, the co-founder of UWC Dilijan, “a tragedy that the world allowed to happen.” She states that international pressure should be applied to achieve Vardanyan’s release.

