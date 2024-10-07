Francophone Countries Adopt Resolution Supporting Armenia and Peace Process

PARIS – At the 19th Summit of La Francophonie, the 54 member states adopted a resolution expressing solidarity with Armenia and supporting the peace process.

The “Resolution on Crisis Situations in the Francophone Space, Overcoming Them, and Strengthening Peace” emphasizes respect for the territorial integrity of both countries, in accordance with the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. The member states of La Francophonie welcome the progress made in the delimitation process and the restoration of the interstate border, based on principles reaffirmed in the Protocol of April 19, 2024. Additionally, they encourage the reopening of regional communications, respecting principles of sovereignty, national jurisdiction, equality, and reciprocity. The resolution highlights the unacceptability of using force and urges refraining from warmongering rhetoric and hate speech that could impede the peace process.

The resolution also stresses the importance of the European Union’s civilian mission (EUMA) in Armenia and its contribution to stability in the border areas.

The resolution calls for continuous humanitarian assistance for the 115,000 forcibly displaced refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh and addresses issues related to prisoners of war, detainees, and missing persons. The OIF expresses concern over the destruction of cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh and supports the implementation of UNESCO’s mission in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding territories.



“We all stand alongside our Armenian brothers to respect their sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said French President Emmanuel Macron during the opening of the 19th Summit of La Francophonie. Macron emphasized that French-speaking countries can collectively make a significant contribution to global peace.

“I deeply believe that the Francophone world is a place where we can conduct diplomacy together, defending sovereignty and territorial integrity across the planet,” Macron stated.

In his speech, Macron also mentioned Lebanon, a former French colony, which is currently “shaken in its sovereignty and peace” as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalates. “There can be no peace in the Middle East without a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians,” he added.

