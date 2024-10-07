By HAROUT NERCESSIAN,AMAA Representative in Canada

“Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all”. Aristotle

Rooted in its Armenian Evangelical heritage, the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) has steadfastly prioritized the education of its youth as one of its four core pillars.

At its 105th Annual Meeting Banquet to be held on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at Sheraton Laval Hotel in Montreal, QC, Canada, the AMAA will celebrate decades of dedicated investment in the progress and advancement of young people toward mature Armenian Christian adults. This special event will honor Rev. Hagop Manjelikian, whose ministry has guided hundreds of children to become God-loving adults living exemplary Christian lives.

In light of his recent and unexpected passing, the AMAA will also pay tribute to Zaven Khanjian, AMAA Executive Director/CEO, recognizing his remarkable philanthropic and literary legacy, as well as his unwavering support of AMAA’s youth program.

Over the years, AMAA’s contribution to the development of young people has been multi-faceted.

Education of the heart is imperative

Inspired by the timeless Biblical wisdom to “train up” children early in life, the AMAA joins hands with the five Armenian Evangelical Unions worldwide, impacting thousands of children, youth, and young adults. Together, we ignite their hearts to worship God, study the Bible, and cultivate character.

Through the AMAA, young people receive quality Biblical teaching in ministries such as Sunday Schools, Youth Discipleship, Leadership Training, and Bible classes. In these nurturing environments, they deepen their faith, embrace Christian virtues, and develop God-honoring skills and habits.

Summer camps also educate the heart and provide much-loved supportive environments where seeds of faith germinate amongst the campers. Enveloped in a Christian atmosphere, campers experience Christian love, draw close to God, forge life-long friendships, refine their social skills, and create unforgettable memories filled with joy and adventure.

The festive Christmas season is an opportunity to educate the hearts of children. In Armenia it blossoms with AMAA’s heartwarming events in over 40 cities, towns, and villages. More than 10,000 children glow in the Christmas wonder, captivated by the message of God’s love portrayed through plays, songs, and other performances. They eagerly immerse themselves in the Christmas story, join in carols, and their eyes sparkle with anticipation as they explore their Christmas Joy packages, personally delivered by Santa.

