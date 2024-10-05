Armenian church commemorates Christ’s 72 disciples

The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates Jesus Christ’s 72 disciples on Saturday, October 5.

The reference comes from the Gospel of Luke (Chapter 10, Verse 1): “After this, the Lord chose seventy-two others and sent them out in pairs ahead of him into every town and place where he planned to go.”

These disciples remained true to the Lord and his calling and spread the Lord’s message. They were not random choices, but rather true disciples whose labors carried the message of the Lord throughout the Roman Empire and beyond.

