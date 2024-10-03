World Syriac Union vice president says Türkiye’s AK Party closely addressing issues of Syriacs

Suleyman Akguc highlights party’s role in resolving minority issues

Atila Altuntas

STOCKHOLM

Türkiye’s AK Party government is closely addressing all issues concerning Syriacs in the country, the vice president of the World Syriac Union said Wednesday.

Suleyman Akguc, along with AK Party Vice Chairman of Foreign Affairs Zafer Sirakaya, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Sweden Yonet Can Tezel and some officials met at St. Aphrem Cathedral in Södertalje, Sweden.

Speaking at the meeting, Akguc said: “I have seen many governments, and I sincerely say from the heart that I have not seen a government that solves the issues of minorities as much as this government (AK Party).”

Swedish Syriac St. Aphrem Cathedral Metropolitan Assistant Yusuf Atac emphasized the positive work the Turkish government has done for Syriacs in recent years.

“I would like to thank the Republic of Türkiye. Because our President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and all institutions of the state support the Syriacs. They have protected the churches and foundations in Türkiye. Thank you very much for standing behind us,” he said.

Sirakaya conveyed President Erdogan’s greetings.

“We have come together with various segments of the Turkish community in Sweden. Now we are meeting with my Syriac brothers. We are addressing all of the Syriacs’ issues. I hope to host you in the Turkish Parliament soon, and I also plan to arrange a meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament.”

Later, the delegation led by Sirakaya visited the Södertalje St. Jacob Syriac Church.

Johannen Lahdo, the metropolitan of the church, also expressed gratitude to President Erdogan, saying that the issues concerning Syriacs in Türkiye have been resolved in recent years.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/world-syriac-union-vice-president-says-turkiyes-ak-party-closely-addressing-issues-of-syriacs/3349729