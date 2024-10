Armenian family, who lost their son to 2020 war, welcome twin girls

An Armenian couple from Tavush Province, who lost their soldier son to the 2020 war, has welcomed twin daughters.

The babies were named Anna and Mariam, the Tavush regional administration reported on Thursday.

The hero soldier, Varuzhan Saghumyan, fell defending Artsakh against Azerbaijan’s war of aggression.

