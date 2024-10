Qatar Airways cancels flights to some countries, including Armenia

Qatar Airways has indefinitely canceled all its flights to several countries, including Armenia, in order to ensure flight safety against the backdrop of territorial tensions.

The other destinations include Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon and Kazakhstan.

“In case of questions, please contact the airline or official representatives,” the carrier said in a statement on Wednesday.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/10/02/Qatar-Airways/3060086