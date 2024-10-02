Galvanizing Diaspora program recipients announced in Yerevan

During a press conference at the Matenadaran—the national repository of ancient Armenian manuscripts, in Yerevan—Wednesday, the Armenia 2041 Foundation announced the ten winning initiatives of the Galvanizing Diaspora program. Each recipient will receive a $10,000 grant to support projects aimed at preserving the Armenian heritage and strengthening Armenian communities.

Launched in 2023, the Galvanizing Diaspora program aims to foster the preservation of the Armenian heritage, promote Armenian culture, create professional development opportunities for youth, strengthen the connection between Armenia and the Diaspora, and support the programs facilitating cooperation between Armenian communities. The program received 174 grant applications from 91 cities in 26 countries, ranging from the U.S. to Lebanon, and from Australia to Argentina.

“As the name of the program suggests, through grants, we aim to galvanize the Armenian Diaspora and inspire members of our community who have innovative ideas but require empowerment to bring them to fruition,” said Dr. Noubar Afeyan, co-founder of the Armenia 2041 Foundation. “We also aim to express our profound gratitude to those Armenians who remain vocal and steadfast in their loyalty to their cultural roots and heritage. By supporting both the visionaries and the active members of our Diaspora, we hope to foster a vibrant future for Armenia and our global community,” he continued, thanking all applicants for their participation and congratulating the creators of the winning initiatives. As part of the program, the authors of the top 20 proposals, submitted by individuals, groups, or organizations, had had the opportunity to develop their concepts with support from experts in a variety of fields.

Those proposals were later evaluated by members of the Judges’ Panel, including André Andonian, Chair of Asia Pacific and Strategic Advisor, Flagship Pioneering; Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, pontifical legate of the Western Europe and representative of the Armenian Apostolic Church; Nadia Gortzounian, co-founder and treasurer of Sante Armenie; Pierre Gurdjian, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Universite Libre de Bruxelles (ULB); and Sarah B. Ignatius, writer and independent consultant. The Judges’ Panel then presented their recommendations to the Board of Trustees.

The Armenia 2041 Foundation’s Galvanizing Diaspora program will award its 2024 grants to the following initiatives:

Azad 3D: 3D Printed Devices for Independent Living

“Therapists for Armenia” Inc.

New York, USA

Bridging Cultures and Building Networks at Stanford

Stanford University Armenian Student Association

Stanford, USA

A Documentary Film: Armenia and Diaspora Joining Forces to Save the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem

Artem Yerkanyan

Yerevan, Armenia

Echoes of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]: The Forgotten Music of Armenian Ancestors

David Haroutunian

France, Paris

Heritage Rewoven: Exploring Armenian Textile Traditions with Contemporary Artists

“OCHRE” Social Entrepreneurship

Yerevan, Armenia

Learn Armenian Culture and History through Gameplay

“Koreez” Educational Program LLC

Yerevan, Armenia

Mapping Memory: Re-inscribing the Armenian Intellectual Legacy in Istanbul

“Hrant Dink” Foundation

Istanbul, Turkey

Mentorship Program

Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America (AESA)

Glendale, USA

“My Language Is My Identity!” Armenian Alphabet in a Geneva Park

Ruzanna Tarverdyan

Geneva, Switzerland

The Road: Platform for Diaspora Research

Aleksandr V. Gevorkyan

New York, USA

The recipients of the Galvanizing Diaspora program’s 2024 grants must implement their initiatives within 18 months, by spring of 2026.

https://news.am/eng/news/845452.html