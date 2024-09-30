Chaldean Assyrian communities of Tehran slam assassination of Nasrallah

In a statement issued on Monday, the Assyrian Chaldean Church and Chaldean Assyrian communities in Tehran condemned the crimes committed by the Israeli regime, stating that after facing numerous failures in Gaza and southern Lebanon, the Israeli regime directed its heinous actions towards the assassination of leaders, commanders, and prominent figures of the resistance movement.

The statement emphasized that the resistance movement is always capable of replacing those noble personalities with new combatants, noting that the uprising against the oppression and occupation by the Israeli regime will continue.

It also honored the late leader Nasrallah for his more than 30 years of leadership over the Lebanese Hezbollah, acknowledging his lasting impact on the history of the Resistance.

Furthermore, the statement expressed confidence that the determination of the Lebanese and Palestinian youth, as well as other freedom-loving nations, will not be disrupted.

On Friday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the support of the United States ordered the assassination of the Hezbollah chief from the podium of the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Soon after his order while addressing the UN General Assembly, the regime’s warplanes repeatedly struck the residential areas in the Dahieh region of Beirut and dropped 2,000 pounds of American bunker-buster bombs there, causing extensive damage and deaths, including the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

After serving the resistance movement for thirty-two years as the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Nasrallah at the age of 64 achieved his long-time cherished dream of martyrdom.

IRNA