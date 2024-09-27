WCC moderator to Armenian churches and people: “we constantly pray for you”

Attending the reconsecration of the Mother Cathedral and the Blessing of the Holy Myron, World Council of Churches (WCC) moderator Bishop Dr Heinrich Bedford-Strohm brought greetings on behalf of the fellowship of 352 churches in 120 countries.

His Holiness Karekin II, the Patriarch and Catholicos of all Armenians, presided over the reconsecration ceremonies.

“The reason for my visit is a beautiful one,” said Bedford-Strohm. “What could be a more wonderful way to bring us together as the global community of churches than the reconsecration of one of the oldest churches on this globe!”

He also reflected that the church’s walls hold many stories of blessings in which people have found strength and comfort especially in difficult times.

“Armenia does presently go through difficult times,” he said. “This visit is also an important opportunity to tell you how much we think of you, how we constantly pray for you.”

A WCC delegation led by WCC general secretary Rev. Prof. Dr Jerry Pillay was present when renewed attacks at the Lachin corridor in September 2023.

“Now you are impressively mastering the task of sheltering so many refugees and struggle to find a sustainable solution, which will not result in another war,” said Bedford-Strohm. “Please know that you have friends all over the world who are with you. The WCC certainly is certainly a close one.”

