Turkey reacts to Ecumenical Patriarch’s remarks on Theological School of Halki reopening

Recent reports in the Turkish press highlight statements made by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew during his visit to Thessaloniki, where he expressed optimism about the future reopening of the historic Halki Theological School. His comments have sparked renewed attention, particularly regarding upcoming talks in Ankara.

According to these reports, a large delegation from the Ecumenical Patriarchate is set to visit Ankara next week to engage in discussions related to the reopening of the School, which has remained closed since 1971 due to Turkish government regulations. This dialogue comes amid hopes that the Turkish Ministry of Education, under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s directive, may finally permit the school’s reopening.

The Ecumenical Patriarch emphasized the ongoing negotiations with Turkish officials, including the recent visit of Turkey’s Minister of Education to the Halki School. He highlighted the constructive nature of the discussions, stating, “Next week, an expanded delegation from the Ecumenical Patriarchate will travel to Ankara to continue the dialogue, particularly on specific details.” Patriarch Bartholomew expressed confidence, saying, “We are on the verge of reopening our school, with the grace of the holy God.”

The Turkish press also noted the international pressure from both the U.S. and the European Union, which have consistently advocated for the reopening of the School. Turkish Minister of Education Yusuf Tekin recently stated in an interview with CNN Turkey that “the reopening of the School is a political decision.” Tekin explained that technical preparations have been completed, and a final meeting is expected soon to map out the next steps for reopening the institution.

Sources from the Phanar suggest that, if permission is granted, the Halki Theological School could begin accepting students within two years. This timeline depends on the completion of ongoing restoration work and the resolution of various administrative and technical matters, such as faculty appointments and admission processes.

Major Turkish newspapers, including Hurriyet, have covered the issue extensively, with headlines like “Preparations for Halki” and “”Will the Theological School reopen?” sparking public interest. Other media outlets, such as Dünya and Yeniçağ, have also reported on the developments.

Source: ANA-MPA, Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

