Turkey basketball club player visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, writes post condemning the tragedy (PHOTOS)

Nigel Hayes, an American player of the Fenerbahce basketball club of Turkey, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial and the Armenian Genocide Museum in Yerevan, and wrote a post, in the “Stories” section of his Instagram account, condemning this genocide.

The famous basketball player shared photos from the Armenian Genocide Memorial, posted pictures of the main organizers of this genocide, and labeled them as “orchestrators” of this tragedy.

This post by Hayes, however, caused a great stir in Turkey. As a result, the basketball player had to make a new post on his Instagram account stating that he is not Turkish, he is not well-informed about history, and he had no desire to insult the Turkish people.

