Ecumenical Patriarch was honored as an Honorary Citizen of Pallini (PHOTOS)

On the evening of Thursday, September 26, 2024, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was officially declared an honorary citizen of Pallini, a suburban town in the Greater Athens Area, located in East Attica, Greece. During the ceremony, he was presented with the golden key to the city as a symbol of trust and respect.

In a meaningful gesture, the Ecumenical Patriarch planted an olive tree outside the city hall, symbolizing peace and unity. A plaque was also unveiled to commemorate the naming of Imbros Street, honoring Bartholomew’s ancestral homeland of Imbros. Reflecting on the event, the Patriarch expressed his deep appreciation, stating, “This is an evening I will forever cherish.”

Photography Courtesy of Christos Bonis // EUROKINISSI /

Source: ANA-MPA, Article translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

https://orthodoxtimes.com/ecumenical-patriarch-was-honored-as-an-honorary-citizen-of-pallini/