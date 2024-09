Armenian Genocide to be taught in schools in Australia’s most populated state

The topic of the Armenian Genocide will be included in the history lesson plan in the schools of New South Wales (NSW), Australia’s most populated state, which was released by the NSW Education Standards Authority .

Also, the students in NSW will be taught about the Assyrian and Greek Genocides as well, reports the Armenian National Committee of Australia.

This decision will enter into force in 2027.

https://news.am/eng/news/844674.html