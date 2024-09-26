Ecumenical Patriarch: May new Metropolitan of Thessaloniki write golden page in city’s history

During the Divine Liturgy at the Metropolitan Church of Gregory Palamas in Thessaloniki, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew delivered a heartfelt homily, focusing on the theme of divine love. His presence coincided with the feast day of St. John the Theologian, whom he referred to as the “Evangelist of love.” Patriarch Bartholomew highlighted how St. John not only lived in the experience of God’s love but also preached it fervently, calling for all Christians to embody this sacred dual love—love for both God and humanity.

In his remarks, the Patriarch drew attention to the relevance of this message in today’s challenging times, especially when, as he noted, love has been weakened even among the devout. He stressed that St. John’s teachings on love remain as timely and critical as ever, underscoring that love must be the priority in all aspects of life. Anything that lacks love, no matter how virtuous it may seem from a social, scientific, or other perspective, is ultimately insignificant, as “God is love,” he emphasized.

Patriarch Bartholomew also praised the saints of Thessaloniki, such as Gregory Palamas, Cyril and Methodius, and Saint Theodora, for their exemplary lives rooted in love, which they transformed into charitable acts for the benefit of the community. He mentioned the Papafeio orphanage, a philanthropic institution founded by Ioannis Papafis, which has provided a home for over thirty thousand children, illustrating how love, when practiced genuinely, leads to profound social good.

The Patriarch further explained how divine love “defeats the ‘I’ and exalts the ‘we’,” transforming individuals and communities. He likened love to peace, noting that just as peace is not merely the absence of war but the presence of God’s peace, so too is love more than the absence of hatred—it is the uncreated energy of God that unites humanity and draws people closer to their Heavenly Father.

Reflecting on his visit to Thessaloniki, which he called the “holy capital of Macedonia,” Patriarch Bartholomew expressed joy and gratitude for once again being in the city. He also took the opportunity to praise the newly appointed Metropolitan of Thessaloniki, Philotheos, describing him as a young, capable, and humble leader with a great love for the Church and its people. The Patriarch expressed his confidence that Metropolitan Philotheos will continue to serve the Church of Thessaloniki with dedication, writing “a golden page in its history.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch concluded his address by extending his prayers and blessings to the new Metropolitan and to all the faithful of Thessaloniki, reaffirming the Church’s commitment to fostering love, unity, and spiritual growth in the community.

Source: ANA-MPA, Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

https://orthodoxtimes.com/ecumenical-patriarch-may-new-metropolitan-of-thessaloniki-write-golden-page-in-citys-history/