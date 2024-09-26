Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew inaugurates the new headquarters of “Byzantine Thessaloniki”

During the inauguration of the new headquarters of “Byzantine Thessaloniki” and the opening of the exhibition titled “Holy Theological School of Halki – 180 Years of Contribution to Letters and Humanity,” His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expressed his optimism regarding the progress of dialogue with the Turkish government on the reopening of the Theological School of Halki.

“The efforts to reopen the School are advancing rapidly,” emphasised the Ecumenical Patriarch. He shared that the Turkish Minister of Education had recently visited the theological school and engaged in meaningful discussions with the abbot, His Grace Bishop Kassianos of Aravissos. The Sbbot, along with his team, had traveled twice to Ankara to continue the dialogue, and further talks were planned. “An expanded delegation from the Ecumenical Patriarchate will visit Ankara soon to continue discussions on the technical details,” he said.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expressed confidence that the school’s reopening would soon be realised, noting that President Erdoğan himself had initiated the mandate for the talks. “We believe we are on the verge of reopening our school, always with the Grace of God,” he added.

Reflecting on the rich legacy of the Theological School of Halki, the Patriarch highlighted its immense contributions to the Church, stating that over its 127 years of operation, the institution had produced 220 prominent Orthodox theologians who served faithfully and sacrificially. He acknowledged the injustice of its closure 53 years ago but reaffirmed the determination of the Church to continue advocating for its reopening. “Nothing in the life of the Church can flourish without a solid theological foundation,” he remarked.

His All-Holiness also recalled presiding over the recent Divine Liturgy at the theological school, followed by a workshop on the “Hill of Hope,” where the school is located, in celebration of its founding by Patriarch Germanos IV in 1844.

The Patriarch praised the new exhibition’s presentation of the school’s life and history, including the display of icons from the building, images of its founders, patriarchs, teachers, and students. He was also pleased to report on the ongoing renovation and expansion of the historic school building, a project generously sponsored by Mr. Athanasios Martinos and his wife Marini.

In closing, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew congratulated the organisers of “Byzantine Thessaloniki” for their efforts in preserving the legacy of the Theological School of Halki and thanked those involved, including former Metropolitan Anthimos of Thessaloniki, the current Metropolitan Filotheos of Thessaloniki, and several others who contributed to the project.

This significant step in the journey toward reopening Halki’s doors to future generations continues to inspire hope and commitment from the Church and its supporters.

Source: orthodoxtimes.com

