Armenia’s Emma Poghosyan wins gold at World Junior Weightlifting C’ships

18-year-old Emma Poghosyan has won the first medal for Armenia at the World Junior Weightlifting Championship in Leon, Spain.

Competing in the women’s 81kg weight class on Wednesday, Poghosyan clinched the gold medal with a combined lift of 233kg (100-133 ).

Mexico’s Hernandez, 19, was second on 104-128-232.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/09/26/Emma-Poghosyan/3057416