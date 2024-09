Armenian Airlines to launch direct flights between Yerevan, Volgograd

Armenian Airlines will launch direct flights between Yerevan and Volgograd, a city in southwest Russia, starting from 1 December 2024.

Flights will be operated once a week, every Sunday, Zvartnots International Airport said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/09/26/Armenian-Airlines/3057557