Armenian American Museum Festival to Feature Exciting Performances from Tigran Asatryan and More

GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is thrilled to announce an exciting lineup of live stage performances for the inaugural Armenian American Museum Festival on Sunday, October 6, 2024. The admission-free event will take place outdoors at Glendale Central Library, offering a day of entertainment for the community as the museum nears completion.

Guests can look forward to the following lineup of talented artists bringing their signature energy and popular hits to the stage: Tigran Asatryan, Maxim Panossian, Hovhannes Shahbazyan, Joseph Krikorian, Mister X, and Eva Kans.

DJ Alex, DJ Haibert, and DJ Apo will keep the celebration lively with a vibrant mix of traditional and modern Armenian songs, along with popular hits from a variety of genres and languages.

Beyond live entertainment, the free-admission event will offer a wide array of family-friendly games and activities. Guests can test their skills at classic carnival games like Milk Bottle Baseball, Wood Ring Toss, and Cornhole, or enjoy oversized favorites such as Giant Jenga and Giant Connect Four.

The Museum Festival will also feature a selection of food trucks and vendors offering a variety of entrees and desserts from some of the area’s favorite local eateries. Guests can register for the event at the museum website: ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org/Festival.

The highly anticipated cultural and educational center is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The first phase of construction, featuring the museum parking garage and building foundation, has been completed. The second phase, featuring the two-level museum building superstructure, is currently underway.

The museum’s mission is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.

https://massispost.com/2024/09/armenian-american-museum-festival-to-feature-exciting-performances-from-tigran-asatryan-and-more/