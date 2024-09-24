Armenian Youth Diaspora Ambassador program opening ceremony held

The Youth Diaspora Ambassador program of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia was launched Monday in Armenian capital Yerevan.

In its fourth year, the program aims to help Diaspora Armenian youth deepen their understanding of Armenia’s political, social, economic, and other realities. It also seeks to promote greater engagement in community life and improve the effectiveness of their activities through the acquisition of new knowledge, skills, practical contacts, and experience exchange. Additionally, the program fosters cooperation between the youth of Armenia and the Diaspora.

This year, 28 young Armenians from the Diaspora are participating in the program, representing 18 countries: Russia, Belarus, France, Germany, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Georgia, Iran, Australia, the USA, Syria, and China.

Welcoming the participants, High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan emphasized that the program aims to strengthen ties between the Diaspora and Armenia, offering youth from both communities the chance to connect and build a network of active Diaspora-Armenian leaders. “I want to highlight that this program marks the first successful collaboration between our Office and the Jinishian Memorial Foundation, which fully financed the initiative in its inaugural year and has continued to support its implementation for the third consecutive year,” stated the High Commissioner.

Participants will spend 15 days in Armenia, engaging in a specially designed course. Over the subsequent year, each participant will carry out planned activities within their respective communities. The course includes both theoretical and practical components, featuring lectures, workshops, meetings, experience exchange activities, and visits to state institutions, scientific and educational establishments, cultural and spiritual organizations, as well as memorial sites throughout the provinces of Armenia.

