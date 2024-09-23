EU countries’ ambassadors to Armenia tour Margara checkpoint on Turkey border

Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, Rustam Badasyan, hosted the ambassadors of the EU countries to Armenia at the Margara checkpoint, the SRC informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The chairman of the SRC and the ambassadors of the EU countries toured the aforesaid checkpoint on Armenia’s border with Turkey. During the tour, the modernization of the infrastructure of this checkpoint, as well as the features of border control were presented.

The EU ambassadors, highlighting EU-SRC cooperation and joint efforts, expressed their satisfaction with the work done at the Margara checkpoint.

https://news.am/eng/news/843783.html