Zelensky wants own Christian patriarchate

The call is seen as an attempt to elevate the status of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine

Kiev is working to obtain patriarchate status for the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), a schismatic entity propped up by the Ukrainian government, according to Vladimir Zelensky.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader revealed he had discussed the matter with a delegation of hierarchs from the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople in late August. The hierarchs reportedly have a “vision of an action plan,” yet the matter is still pending discussions with the patriarch of Constantinople.

“I’ve said that our people, Ukrainians, would understand if our status was elevated to patriarchate. The exarchs accepted the information and will convey it to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, they will discuss it,” Zelensky stated.

In August, Zelensky signed controversial legislation outlawing religious organizations that are suspected of having ties with Russia. The law is widely perceived as being primarily aimed at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), the largest Christian denomination in the country, which was previously subordinate to the Moscow Patriarchate.

The canonical UOC has long faced competition from multiple rivaling unrecognized entities claiming to be the true Ukrainian church. It suffered a major blow when the OCU was established in 2018 with the help of then-President Pyotr Poroshenko. During his ultimately failed re-election bid, Poroshenko touted the emergence of the new church as a major – if not the main – achievement of his term.

The OCU was recognized by the Patriarchate of Constantinople, a move that caused the Moscow Patriarchate to break ties with the body, thus causing a major schism in the Orthodox world.

With the beginning of the conflict between Kiev and Moscow, the UOC broke its ties to Moscow, declaring independence. This, however, did not spare it from the ever-growing pressure of the Ukrainian authorities, who have repeatedly accused it of still being linked to Russia.

Its property has been seized and handed over to the OCU, while its priests have been harassed by both nationalists and Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

https://www.rt.com/russia/604471-zelensky-ukraine-schismatic-patriarchate/