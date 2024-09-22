Zelensky Asked Constantinople to Make Ukraine’s Schismatic ‘Church’ Patriarchate – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – In August, Volodymyr Zelensky asked the ambassadors of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to upgrade the status of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) to a patriarchate, Ukrainian media reported.

Zelensky made this call back in late August during a meeting with the ambassadors of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who came to Kiev. He claimed that the exarchs had accepted the information and would convey it to the patriarch, after which the issue will be discussed.

Since 2022, the Ukrainian authorities have been waging the largest wave of persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) in the country’s modern history: the authorities are imposing state sanctions against members of the clergy, organizing searches in churches, arresting clergy, initiating criminal cases, banning the activities of the UOC in various regions of the country, seizing monasteries and churches, trying to take the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra away from the canonical Church and banning the UOC itself by law.

