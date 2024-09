Armenia’s Aleksandra Grigoryan wins bronze at World Junior Championships

European senior champion Aleksandra Grigoryan from Armenia snatched a bronze medal at the World Junior Championships in León, Spain.

The 19-year-old athlete finished third on 81-110-191 on Friday, earning silver for the clean and jerk event.

