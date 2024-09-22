33 Years of Independence

By: KRIKOR KHODANIAN

On September 21, 1991, the Armenian people affirmed their desire for independent statehood through a referendum, marking the birth of the Third Republic, distinct in its profound and objective significance from previous ones.

Over the past 33 years, Armenia has experienced both successes and setbacks. Among the greatest disappointments were the defeat in the 44-day war and the complete loss of Artsakh.

The early enthusiasm for independence soon waned as expectations for improved living conditions and a brighter future were not realized. Before long, the country fell victim to corruption, and a group of oligarchs amassed the nation’s wealth in their hands. This economic inequality led to widespread poverty, turning emigration into a national crisis.

In response, the Armenian people rose up in unity during the April-May 2018 Velvet Revolution, overthrowing a regime that had oppressed the country for 20 years. The new government, elected by the will of the people, ushered in significant changes in all areas of life. Systemic corruption was tackled, with high-ranking officials arrested and imprisoned for bribery. Economic monopolies were dismantled, leading to a fairer business environment. Freedom of speech and press, along with fair elections, became cornerstones of democratic expression. Economic growth surged, contributing to greater state tax revenues. This allowed for increases in salaries and pensions, the repair of roads and educational institutions, and substantial investments in modernizing the army.

In recent years, Armenia has reduced its dependence on any single country and adopted a truly independent, multipolar foreign policy, strengthening ties with nations that share democratic values.

As we celebrate the 33rd anniversary of Armenia’s independence, reflecting on both the highs and lows of our journey, we remain hopeful that past defeats and deceptions are behind us. We look forward to a future of growth and development. Today’s Armenia needs peace, allowing the creative spirit of its people to dedicate itself fully to the prosperity of the homeland and the realization of citizens’ dreams.

